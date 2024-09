Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?

It's a question that has been asked over and over for decades: Is it too late to buy shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B)? As you likely already know, Berkshire has been one of the best-performing stocks in history. Shares have averaged annual returns of roughly 20% for decades. Even a small initial investment would have grown into a fortune with this powerful stock.Are you too late to the party? The answer might surprise you.Under the steady guidance of Warren Buffett, Berkshire has developed several key advantages that have allowed it to beat the market for far longer than anyone anticipated. At this core of its outperformance is a skilled investment team that has proven that it can make long-term bets that outpace broader market indexes like the S&P 500. From Coca-Cola and American Express to Amazon and Apple, Buffett and his lieutenants have repeatedly been able to identify and invest in some of the biggest brands in history.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool