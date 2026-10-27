Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

For years, investors wondered what would happen to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) when longtime CEO Warren Buffett stepped down. It was assumed that a Buffett premium was being applied to the stock, given the CEO's impressive track record as an investor. At first, that was true, with the stock falling on the news of his pending departure at the end of 2025. But as 2026 draws to a close, the market's view appears to be changing. And even with the stock now near an all-time high, it could still be worth buying. Here's why.

The big worry was that Buffett was the key to Berkshire Hathaway's success. Obviously, Buffett's investment approach helped to build the company, but it is a very different business now than it was when Buffett first took over as CEO. Today, Berkshire Hathaway is a massively diversified conglomerate, with businesses in insurance, utilities, energy, transportation, housing, retail, and manufacturing, among others.

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