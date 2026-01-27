Berkshir a Aktie

Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy Now?
A leadership change has finally occurred at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B). At the end of 2025, Warren Buffett stepped down as the chief executive officer of the trillion-dollar conglomerate after a 60-year run transforming the tiny business into one of the largest holding companies in the world. Berkshire's new CEO is Greg Abel, who previously led the company's operating businesses.Berkshire Hathaway stock is now down about 10% from highs set around the time of Buffett's retirement announcement last year. Does that make the stock a buy?Who is Greg Abel? He is a Canadian who joined Berkshire Hathaway after the acquisition of MidAmerican Energy, which was renamed Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2014. Since 2008, he has led the energy division, with expanded duties in 2018 to all of Berkshire Hathaway's non-insurance businesses.
