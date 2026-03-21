Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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21.03.2026 22:45:00
Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy Right Now?
It is a new era in Omaha, as investing legend Warren Buffett retired at the end of 2025 after roughly 60 years leading Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) and growing it into one of the biggest companies in the world.The new CEO, Greg Abel, is now at the helm, but the transition has been in the works for years, so it's not exactly an abrupt handoff.Under the leadership of Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway has been a staple in many portfolios for years. Has that changed under new leadership? Is Berkshire Hathaway stock a buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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