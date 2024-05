Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock Going to $734,820? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Warren Buffett's investing conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B), had a fabulous first quarter, crushing analyst expectations with $90.9 billion in revenue (analysts expected only $86.4 billion) and reporting $8,825 per share in profit (for the "A" shares), 21% better than the Street's expected $7,309 per share. And how did investors respond? They bid the stock up half a percentage point.Half.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel