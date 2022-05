Is Best Buy Making a Big Mistake?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sales of consumer electronics, home office equipment, and appliances helped Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) power through the pandemic, but now with many viewing the COVID outbreak increasingly in the rearview mirror, the home electronics superstore needs to convince shoppers there's a reason to return to its stores.It believes it's found one in expanding its product offerings to include categories like healthcare, beauty care, patio furniture, and mobility devices such as e-bikes and scooters. And though we knew this was the path Best Buy was taking after acquiring U.K. telehealth start-up Current Health and outdoor furniture retailer Yardbirds last year, it still marks a serious departure from its core competency.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading