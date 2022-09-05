|
05.09.2022 12:45:00
Is Best Buy Stock a Buy?
Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) was one of the most resilient brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the pandemic. Its sales of PCs and other consumer electronics soared as more people worked from home, while its timely e-commerce investments supported its accelerating digital sales.But as the lockdowns ended and more people returned to work, Best Buy's growth stalled out. After closing at an all-time high of $134.11 per share last November, its stock price tumbled back to the low $70s.Image source: Best Buy.Continue reading
