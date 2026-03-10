Beyond Meat Aktie

Beyond Meat

WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091

10.03.2026 15:15:00

Is Beyond Meat a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

Over the past year, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has seen its stock price fall 75%. The shares now trade for less than $1, putting them in penny stock land. That's a high-risk Wall Street niche most investors should avoid. And yet, the company continues to have a well-recognized consumer staples brand and is seen as a leader in the plant-based meat alternative niche. Is it a buy, sell, or hold in 2026?The reason to stay away from Beyond Meat is very clear. The consumer staples company has been suffering through a long sales downtrend. The company's top line peaked in 2022 and has since trended steadily lower. Worse, the company has yet to turn a sustainable profit. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Beyond Meat

