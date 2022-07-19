|
19.07.2022 16:23:00
Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), one of the world's largest producers of plant-based meat products, went public at $25 a share in May 2019. Its stock opened at $46 on the first day, soared to an all-time high of $234.90 two months later, and subsequently pulled back to the mid-$30s.At its peak, Beyond Meat's stock was valued at $14.1 billion, or 47 times the revenue it would generate in 2019. Today, it's worth just $2.2 billion, or four times the revenue it's expected to generate in 2022. Does that lower valuation make it a more compelling investment?Image source: Beyond Meat.Continue reading
