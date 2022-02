Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy After Getting Burned on Friday?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) got burned on Friday. The stock plunged as much as 15.7%, before clawing back some of its losses.Investors were digesting the fourth-quarter earnings report for the maker of plant-based meat substitutes, and it gave them a case of heartburn. Given the company's declining financial performance, is Beyond Meat stock a buy or should investors clear the table?Beyond Meat reported a perfect storm of bad news. Declining revenue put pressure on its margins, which ultimately ate into the bottom line. While it might appear that there was no good news in the report, it's important to step back and look at the bigger picture.Continue reading