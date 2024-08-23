|
23.08.2024 17:13:00
Is Beyond Meat Stock Beyond Repair?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock has experienced a wild ride over its trading history. The stock of the plant-based meat producer, which almost reached $240 per share soon after its May 2019 initial public offering (IPO), now sells in the $6 per share range as of the time of this writing.Moreover, the stock's most recent earnings report showed a trend of continuing declines as consumption decreases. Considering the deteriorating business conditions, does this mean a comeback is out of the question for the food stock? Let's take a closer look.Investors and consumers alike were once excited about Beyond Meat's new offering, a meat-like product made from plants. This means consumers could presumably enjoy a vegan food product that provides a meat-like experience without the environmental and health effects involved in producing and consuming meat based on animal proteins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Beyond Meatmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.24
|Beyond Meat-Aktie stark: Beyond Meat schreibt erneut Verluste - Umsatz zurückgegangen (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Beyond Meat legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.24
|Beyond Meat-Aktie gibt nach abermals roten Zahlen leicht nach (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Beyond Meat gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.24
|Beyond Meat weiter mit deutlichen Verlusten - Erlöse überzeugen: Beyond Meat-Aktie schießt hoch (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq: US-Börsen starten schwach - Beyond-Meat-Aktie steigt um 45 Prozent (Handelsblatt)
|
27.02.24
|Aktie von Beyond Meat springt nach Quartalszahlen hoch (dpa-AFX)
|
27.02.24
|Ausblick: Beyond Meat zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)