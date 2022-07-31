|
31.07.2022 12:50:00
Is Beyond Meat the Next Big Short Squeeze Candidate?
Generally speaking, investors are scared in a bear market. Short sellers use this to their advantage, driving down share prices with selling pressure. But sometimes excessive shorting can backfire, creating a short squeeze as GameStop experienced last year when its shares soared more than 7,000% in a matter of days.Plant-based food products company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the most popular stocks among short sellers today. Could it be the next big squeeze candidate? Here is why it might be -- or might not be.The company that was a pioneer in bringing plant-based meat products to the mainstream market is currently among the most heavily shorted stocks on Wall Street. A whopping 34% of shares outstanding are sold short.Continue reading
