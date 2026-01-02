Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
02.01.2026 21:03:00
Is BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock a Buy Now?
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) modules for edge networks, went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) four years ago. The combined company's stock started trading at $9.84 per share, but it sank as low as $0.63 a year later after it missed its own bullish forecasts. It now trades at about $6.In its pre-merger presentation, BigBear.ai claimed its revenue could soar from $182 million in 2021 to $550 million in 2024. Unfortunately, its revenue only rose from $146 million in 2021 to $158 million in 2024, as its top customer, Virgin Orbit, went bankrupt, it faced stiff competition from other AI companies, and macroeconomic headwinds curbed enterprise software spending.Three different CEOs have also led the company since its public debut, and it's still deeply unprofitable. Those challenges make BigBear.ai seem like an unattractive investment, but could it be worth nibbling on as a turnaround play for 2026?
