Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.03.2026 18:00:00
Is BigBear.ai Stock a Bargain Buy Right Now?
Investing in up-and-coming tech companies that are involved with artificial intelligence (AI) can seem like a great idea. But it can be difficult to separate the pretenders from the stocks that are the real deals, especially at the early stages.One tech stock that investors have been excited about in the past due to its potential related to data analytics and AI is BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE: BBAI). Bullish investors have compared it to tech giant Palantir Technologies, in the hopes that it can follow in its footsteps. BigBear.ai, however, still has a lot to prove. This year, the tech stock is off to a rough start, with shares of BigBear.ai down 24% as of Monday's close, pushing its market cap down below $2 billion. Has the stock become a bargain buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
