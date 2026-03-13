Bio-Techne Aktie
WKN DE: A12ENG / ISIN: US09073M1045
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13.03.2026 19:49:11
Is Bio-Techne Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After a Wealth Manager Dumps Its Entire Stake?
According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out its entire position in Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund divested 174,677 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $10.7 million based on the average price for the quarter. Bio-Techne is a leading provider of specialized reagents, analytical instruments, and diagnostic solutions for the life sciences and clinical diagnostics sectors. The company leverages a diverse portfolio of proprietary brands and technologies to address complex needs in research and clinical applications. Its strong presence in both protein sciences and diagnostics enables it to serve a broad customer base and maintain a competitive position in the global biotechnology market.Hollow Brook's decision to fully exit its Bio-Techne position is notable -- not just because of the size of the sale, but because a complete exit carries more weight than a partial sale. When a fund walks away entirely from a stock that was previously a 2.3% position in its portfolio, it can be worth investigating.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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