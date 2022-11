Is Biogen Poised for a Bull Run?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has been a volatile investment in recent years and its outlook still remains cloudy at best. That's because the biotech pioneer is facing the loss of exclusivity of its top multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. Meanwhile, its Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm went from a hero to a zero within a span of just months as questions were raised about its efficacy. This has all made generating growth a challenge. Now, however, there's renewed hope around Biogen. The company is expecting better-than-expected results this year thanks to another potential Alzheimer's treatment. Shares of Biogen are up 18% year to date, significantly outperforming the S&P 500, which remains down 19%. Is now the time to invest in the healthcare stock or is Biogen set to disappoint investors yet again?