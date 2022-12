Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thanks to well-received clinical trial data for its investigational Alzheimer's therapy, lecanemab, shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are up by more than 51% in the past three months -- and the company hasn't even made a single dollar from the positive findings yet.But short-term price movements are rarely indicative of a business' long-term value, and in biotech, smart investors know that it pays to be skeptical. So is Biogen stock a buy now that it looks to be one of the winners in the race to develop medicines for Alzheimer's, or is the market getting a bit ahead of itself? Including lecanemab, Biogen has a dozen programs in late-stage clinical trials, all but four of which are being developed for indications in neurology. Its areas of focus within neurology are Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, though it also has a trio of programs for multiple sclerosis (MS) in development. Six of its eight drugs on the market are indicated for MS, so its expertise in the segment is substantial.Continue reading