18.04.2023 15:53:00
Is Biogen Stock a Buy Now?
Biotech giant Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has been trying to develop a successful therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD) for a long time, and its efforts seem to be about to pay off. Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Leqembi, a treatment for AD that Biogen co-markets with Japan-based drug company Esai.Accelerated approval currently comes with severe restrictions in the U.S., but Leqembi is under consideration for full approval by the FDA. Biogen's prospects could be bright with this catalyst on the way, but there's more to the story. Let's consider whether it's worth investing in Biogen with this major potential development on the horizon.Let's first learn why accelerated approval limits Leqembi's potential in the U.S. The current policy of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is to cover medicines that go through the accelerated approval pathway for AD, like Leqembi, only for those patients who are enrolled in CMS-approved clinical trials.Continue reading
