Is Biogen Stock a Buy Now?

Over the past few years, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has been engaged in a much-talked-about journey to develop an effective Alzheimer's disease (AD) medicine. On July 6, the company announced that along with its longtime partner, Japan-based Esai, it had earned traditional approval for Leqembi, a therapy that targets patients with early AD.It's an important achievement for Biogen , but oddly enough, the market responded with a shrug. Still, Leqembi could prove instrumental in turning Biogen 's fortunes around. The company's stock has been highly volatile in recent years. But is it enough to make the company's stock a buy?