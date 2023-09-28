|
28.09.2023 16:07:00
Is Biogen Stock a Buy Now?
The field of Alzheimer's disease (AD) has been where experimental drugs come to die in the past couple of decades. Many companies have tried and largely failed to develop new and effective therapies for this disease. However, one biotech has managed to earn approval for not just one but two AD medicines in the past two or so years. And that's Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).Given this impressive feat, one would expect Biogen's shares to have delivered excellent returns recently, but that's not the case. The company's stock performance has been below average. What's going on with Biogen? And is it worth it to purchase its shares today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
