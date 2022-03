Is BioNTech Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although shares of biotech company BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) have recently fallen along with most other stocks, the vaccine maker's performance over the past 12 months remains above that of the broader market. BioNTech has one thing to thank for this performance: the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, which it developed in collaboration with Pfizer.However, with the company's stock having already soared as much as it did since 2020 -- not to mention the fact that it isn't clear how much longer this pandemic tailwind will last -- is it worth it to purchase shares of the biotech today?Continue reading