BlackLine Aktie
WKN DE: A2AS8C / ISIN: US09239B1098
|
21.02.2026 01:14:40
Is BlackLine Stock a Turnaround Bet After This Fund's New $20 Million Stake?
On February 17, 2026, Potrero Capital Research disclosed a new position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), acquiring 370,557 shares for an estimated $20.49 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing, Potrero Capital Research established a new position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) by purchasing 370,557 shares. As a result, the fund's quarter-end holding in BlackLine was valued at $20.49 million.BlackLine, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud-based solutions that automate and enhance core accounting and finance workflows. The company leverages a subscription-based model to deliver scalable financial close and automation tools to a diverse, global client base. BlackLine's focus on process automation and compliance positions it as a strategic partner for organizations aiming to improve efficiency and control in financial operations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BlackLine Inc Registered Shs
|
09.02.26
|Ausblick: BlackLine mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: BlackLine präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)