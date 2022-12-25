|
25.12.2022 14:20:00
Is Blackstone a Good Stock to Own for Passive Income?
With a down market this year and potentially difficult market conditions next year, stocks that generate passive income are looking more and more attractive. It would be nice to generate some cash while waiting for your other holdings to bounce back, and investing in consistent dividend-paying stocks can also be a great long-term strategy.With an eye-popping 6.5% annual dividend yield, Blackstone (NYSE: BX) certainly looks like a good passive-income stock. But the key to finding good dividend stocks is to look for ones that can keep paying and covering their dividend through boom and bust. Let's see if Blackstone meets this qualification.Blackstone allows clients to get exposure to alternative assets such as real estate, private equity, and hedge funds. It had more than $950 billion of assets under management at the end of the third quarter, which was up 30% year over year..Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!