Blackstone Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM4W / ISIN: US09260D1072
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23.07.2026 16:30:01
Is Blackstone Inc a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) reported its second-quarter financial results on July 23. The leading global alternative investment manager “delivered an outstanding second quarter, highlighted by strong growth in earnings and nearly $70 billion of inflows,” stated CEO Stephen Schwarzman in the earnings report. The financial firm benefited from its strategy to lean into the AI megatrend.Here’s a closer look at the alternative investment manager’s second-quarter results, and whether the financial stock is a buy following the results.Image source: The Motley Fool. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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