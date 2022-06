Is Blink Charging Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A robust charging infrastructure is a prerequisite to fuel electric vehicle (EV) growth. That explains the rapid growth in the revenue of EV charging companies such as Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK). So, does the strong revenue growth make Blink Charging stock a buy?Blink Charging reported revenue of $9.8 million in the first quarter, up 339% over the same quarter last year. The company's strong revenue growth is driven by growth in the number of chargers it sold or deployed.