Is Bloom Energy Stock a Buy?

Hydrogen is Earth's most abundant chemical element and could be vital in decarbonizing the global economy. Some see hydrogen as the "new oil" and say it could be a key component in helping companies meet carbon reduction goals.Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is one company leading the charge. The hydrogen energy company has been working on manufacturing fuel cell and electrolyzer systems that could allow for grid-independent, low-carbon power generation. However, it still has work to do to improve its bottom line. Here's what you need to know if you're considering buying stock in Bloom Energy today.Bloom Energy manufactures fuel cell-based power platforms that could be key in helping reduce carbon emissions. Clean hydrogen is made through an electrolyzer, which uses zero-carbon electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. However, making clean hydrogen has been too expensive. Bloom Energy aims to fix this problem. It has been developing solid oxide technology to create hydrogen with less energy for over twenty years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel