Is Bloom Energy Stock a Buy?

The world's thirst for energy is insatiable, and a drive for new energy sources has companies like Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) developing hydrogen systems to provide customers with grid-independent energy. Hydrogen is an excellent energy source because it burns cleaner and could help companies meet long-term carbon-reduction goals.With such promise, some forecast the hydrogen energy industry could grow into a $11 trillion market, and Bloom Energy is helping to lead the charge. Here's what investors need to know about the hydrogen energy company today.Clean hydrogen energy has massive long-term potential. According to McKinsey, clean hydrogen could go from 1% of the total hydrogen market today to 30% in 2030 and 75% by 2040. By 2050, the consultant says hydrogen demand could grow sixfold.