Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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28.05.2026 02:37:00

Is Bloom Energy the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?

Whether or not Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is the smartest investment you can make today is yet to be determined, but there is no doubt the fuel cell technology company has emerged as a leader in the clean energy space.Where much of the industry rises and falls based on sentiment and future potential, Bloom is delivering actual results and improving its financials. Behind its fuel cell systems and the growing needs of data centers, Bloom is proving it's ready for the future today.Bloom's partnership with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is its most substantial. Recently, Oracle expanded its deal with Bloom to supply up to 2.8 GW of fuel cells in support of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure demands. Bloom was also selected by the tech giant to fully power its Project Jupiter AI data center campus in New Mexico. It is long-term contracts like this that will provide Bloom with significant revenue for years to come. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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