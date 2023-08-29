|
29.08.2023 11:25:00
Is Bluebird Bio a Bargain Buy in September?
Gene-therapy biotech Bluebird Bio's (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock price is down by 41% in the last 12 months, so it's no surprise that investors are wondering whether it's priced at a bargain. Bluebird's fortunes might turn soon, as it scales up its commercialized medicines, and potentially gets a new medicine approved by the end of the year.But it will likely take more than that to make the stock look cheap. Here's why.The trouble with making an investment in this biotech right now is that it has a lot of upcoming spending it can't avoid, just when its resources are stretched too thin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
