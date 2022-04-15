|
15.04.2022 17:30:00
Is Bluebird Bio a Buy?
With its shares down by around 84% in the past year, it's a wonder that investors are still interested in Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) at all. It withdrew its beta thalassemia drug, Zynteglo, from the E.U. market over persistent pricing conflicts with regulators there in August 2021. And with minimal sales revenue after a mere two years on the market, its annual revenue has collapsed from upward of $250 million in 2020 to just over $3.6 million last year.Now, the company hopes to get two drugs approved for sale in the U.S. before the end of 2022, but it faces a nasty cash crunch that could spell doom if it fails. Is this stock ripe for a turnaround or is it a trap for speculators? In my view, it's worth staying away from this company, and here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
