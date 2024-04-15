|
15.04.2024 14:15:00
Is Bluebird Bio Stock a Buy?
If a little bird told you to think about buying Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock recently, there's a lot of information you'll need to evaluate. Between the new product that this small biotech has brought to market and recent launches that are expected to pick up steam, it might be reasonable to view the stock as a potential buy.Alas, the company's financial constraints may well clip its wings and prevent it from truly taking off. Here's what you need to know about whether Bluebird Bio is worth buying or not.One of Bluebird Bio's long-standing issues is that its gene therapies are extremely complex and expensive to manufacture and administer to patients. Despite having three products on the market, the company isn't profitable, and its trailing-12-month revenue was only $21.7 million, while its total expenses were $157.8 million. Something will need to change to close that huge gap between costs and income, and soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
