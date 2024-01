Is Boeing Stock a Buy?

Beleaguered aerospace and defense giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) faces a lot of uncertainty in 2024, which might cause investors to walk away from the stock. On the other hand, its stock is down slightly more than 23% in 2024. Is it time to load up on shares or avoid it altogether?This won't be a suspenseful movie, as I will cut to the chase in the opening credits. The answer is "no," and that view concerns the risk around the company's medium-term outlook. I think recent events have created a material risk around the outlook management gave at the November 2022 investor conference, and the company might be forced to, at the least, walk back the higher end of expectations.Management's financial objectives matter because investors inevitably price them into their expectations, and doing so with Boeing makes the stock look attractive. As a reminder, here are the critical components of the objectives previously laid out for 2025 to 2026:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel