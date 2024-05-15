|
15.05.2024 22:30:15
Is Boeing Stock Going to $225? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
These days, it seems that nearly all the news about beleaguered aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) is negative. Quality-control issues, whistleblower controversies, and other pieces of bad press have badly affected sentiment on the company and its stock.Not every headline was discouraging, though. In mid-May, one analyst following Boeing's fortunes reminded the market that he remained bullish on the shares. Perhaps that counter-intuitive evaluation is the correct one for this beaten-down stock.The analyst staying resolutely bullish was Deutsche Bank's Scott Deuschle. In a Boeing update, he reiterated his buy recommendation on the shares with a price target of $225 apiece. That implies a 27% upside within the next 12 months from the current price. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
