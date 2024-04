Is Boeing Stock Going to $300? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

If you believe the pundits, Boeing (NYSE: BA), a company and stock that has been in the doghouse of late, is poised to soar again. One analyst tracking the aerospace giant predicts that it will regain significant altitude over the next year or so. She's set a price target on the shares that is almost 60% above their present level.Boeing just hasn't done well over these past few years. It was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this decade, as air travel declined precipitously for obvious reasons, and earlier this year had an embarrassing accident when a door plug on one of its 737-9 MAX planes detached during a flight. A subsequent quality control investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration found production shortcomings with the company. None of this prevented Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu from reiterating her buy recommendation on the stock at the end of March. She also maintained her 12-month price target of $300, which is rather a bold stance given that it's 59.5% higher than the aerospace company's current stock price. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel