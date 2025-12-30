Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
|
30.12.2025 16:45:00
Is Bristol Myers Squibb a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
The past five years have been challenging for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The company lost patent exclusivity for some key products, including one that was once its best-selling medicine, cancer drug Revlimid. This and other challenges have led to subpar financial results and terrible stock market performance.Could the pharmaceutical giant turn things around next year? Let's find out whether Bristol Myers Squibb is a buy, sell, or hold heading into 2026.By the end of the decade, Bristol Myers Squibb will experience patent cliffs for at least two other products. The first is Eliquis, an anticoagulant that it co-markets with Pfizer. The second is Opdivo, a medicine approved to treat many different types of cancer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
