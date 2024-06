Is Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Buy?

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is a big name in healthcare. And over the years, it has always found ways to grow and expand its business. But this hasn't been a good buy of late. It's not just this year that the stock has struggled, either.In the past 10 years, the stock has declined by 12%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has rallied 178%. If you put $10,000 into Bristol Myers stock 10 years ago, it would be worth less than $8,800 today, versus nearly $27,800 if you just invested in the broad index. Investing in what was supposed to be a top growth stock in healthcare simply hasn't paid off for investors -- not by a long shot. But the past doesn't predict the future. The markets are arguably overheated, and Bristol Myers stock looks cheap, maybe too cheap. Could the pattern reverse, and could Bristol Myers be a solid market-beating stock to own over the next 10 years?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel