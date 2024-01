Is Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Buy Now?

It's not exactly fun to be one of Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shareholders right now. The company's stock dropped by 31% in the past year, some of its former key products are losing market share, and the drugmaker is struggling to grow its revenue. On the bright side, if Bristol Myers can mount a comeback, now might be a good time to invest in the stock.Let's see whether the biotech giant has what it takes to turn things around.In the third quarter, revenue decreased by 2% year over year to about $11 billion while adjusted earnings increased by just 1% to $2 per share. That's more or less where the biotech has been in terms of revenue growth since mid-2022 or so.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel