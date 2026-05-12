Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
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12.05.2026 03:15:00
Is Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Overvalued at Nearly $60? A Reality Check for Value Investors.
Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are trading for a bit less than $60 apiece, which may seem like an affordable price to pay for a pharmaceutical company of its stature. But some would argue that the drugmaker looks far too expensive, even at current levels, relative to its growth potential. Bristol Myers has encountered patent cliffs in recent years, and there are more on the horizon. By the end of the decade, the company will lose patent exclusivity for its two best-selling medicines, the cancer drug Opdivo and the anticoagulant Eliquis.So, the stock could significantly underperform broader equities, or perhaps even be a wealth destroyer, over the next five years, or so the argument goes. Should value investors even bother taking a second look at the pharmaceutical giant? Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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