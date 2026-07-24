Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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24.07.2026 22:30:00
Is Bristol Myers Squibb's Dividend Too Good to Be True? Here's My Honest Answer
When dividend yields start to creep up, it's worth taking a closer look for any potential warning signs. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is a leading pharmaceutical company and has been a high-yield dividend stock for some time. Shares have averaged a dividend yield of 3.4% over the past decade.However, that yield has been abnormally high for most of the past two years. The stock yields 4.1% today, and it's been as high as 6% over the past 24 months. Is the dividend simply too good to be true at this point?My take is that the dividend is fine right now, but that you'll also need to watch out for potential hurdles as key drugs lose patent exclusivity over the next few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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