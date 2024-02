Is Broadcom Stock a Buy?

Tech giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has grown into one of the world's largest companies, expanding beyond semiconductors to enterprise software solutions, punctuated by its recent $61 billion acquisition of VMware. Today, the stock's valuation approaches $600 billion.The company's chips are essential in several end markets, and the business is recognizing a boost from artificial intelligence (AI) spending. Investors looking for a growing blue-chip stock with long-term total return potential should strongly consider the stock.But with shares at all-time highs, buying today comes down to whether the valuation still makes sense.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel