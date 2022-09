Is Broadcom Stock a Buy After Shaking Off Chip Demand Worries?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There has been a lot of noise coming from the chip industry. Many companies with outsized exposure to consumer electronics are getting hammered as work-from-home fueled spending cools off. Enterprise spending, especially on data centers and other networking gear, is holding strong.With that as a backdrop, industry giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) hit one out of the park in Q3 of fiscal 2022 (the three-month period ended in July), and management is forecasting another record quarter for its semiconductor segment to close out its current fiscal year. With the company (nearly) firing on all cylinders, is the stock a buy?Total revenue in the last quarter was up 25% year over year to $8.46 billion. Semiconductor solutions, which represented 78% of sales, led the charge higher. The segment surged 32% year over year to $6.62 billion, while infrastructure software (the other 22% of sales) was up just 5% to $1.84 billion.