|
25.06.2024 10:15:00
Is Broadcom Stock Going to $2,150 in the Wake of Its 10-for-1 Stock Split Announcement? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So
It's abundantly clear that the advent of generative AI early last year has had a pronounced effect on technology, and one of the clear beneficiaries is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). The company supplies semiconductors and other data center equipment that helps form the backbone of AI. The stock has been on fire, and has nearly doubled since this time last year, leading to a much-ballyhooed stock split.The company's strong results and the excitement generated by AI have Wall Street updating the company's prospects, resulting in a surge of higher price targets. One analyst's opinion should be of keen interest to Broadcom shareholders.Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya maintained a buy rating on Broadcom stock and raised his price target to a Street-high $2,150. That represents potential gains for investors of 35% over the coming year compared to its closing price on Monday, even though the stock has nearly doubled over the past year. Broadcom's better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and resulting 10-for-1 stock split provide strong evidence that the company is morphing from a value stock into a growth stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%