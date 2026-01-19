Brookfield Asset Management Aktie
Is Brookfield Asset Management Stock a Buy Now?
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) is offering investors a dividend yield that is triple that of the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). And the Canadian asset manager is targeting annual earnings growth rates of as much as 18%. If you are a growth and income investor, you should be paying very close attention to Brookfield Asset Management.Brookfield Asset Management plans to increase earnings by roughly double during the next five years, taking fee-earning capital from $580 billion to $1.2 trillion. That's an audacious goal, but it doesn't come out of nowhere.Between 2020 and 2025, management was able to increase the asset manager's fee-earning capital from $277 billion to the current $580 billion. That resulted in fee-related earnings growth of roughly 15% a year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
