It's quite easy to list the attributes that income investors love to see in a stock. Obviously, a juicy dividend yield is high on the list. A reliable payout ranks way up there, too. And while income is paramount, even dividend investors enjoy share-price appreciation.There are quite a few stocks that check off all of those boxes. One that especially jumps out to me, though, is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC). Is Brookfield Renewable an income investor's dream-dividend stock?You can invest in the renewable energy provider in one of two ways. The original limited partnership (LP), Brookfield Renewable Partners, trades under the BEP ticker. In 2020, the company created another entity, Brookfield Renewable Corporation, that trades under the BEPC ticker. The BEPC shares don't come with the tax hassles associated with investing in LPs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel