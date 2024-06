Is Brookfield Renewable Corp Stock a Buy?

Want to bet on one of the biggest growth markets? Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) could be the stock for you. Its shares have done terrifically well since the company went public more than two decades ago. But if you want to profit from this stock, there are a few things you need to know.Before diving into Brookfield Renewable , it's important to understand its history. The stock was launched in the summer of 2020, but the underlying company has a history stretching back several decades.The story of Brookfield Renewable starts with Brookfield Asset Management, which still retains a large position in the company. Brookfield Asset Management specializes in creating investment vehicles that track unique assets. In this case, Brookfield Renewable is designed to invest in, build, and operate renewable energy projects such as wind, solar, and hydro generation facilities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel