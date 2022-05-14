|
14.05.2022 17:00:00
Is Bumble a Buy?
Bumble's (NASDAQ: BMBL) stock surged 27% on May 12 after the online dating company posted its first-quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 24% year-over-year to $211.2 million, which beat its own guidance for 21% to 23% growth. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 8% to $49.8 million, which also topped its own forecast of $47 to $49 million.For the second quarter, Bumble expects revenue to rise 17% to 19% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA to stay roughly flat. For the full year, it expects revenue to grow 22% to 23%, but for its adjusted EBITDA margin to decline from 27.1% to between 24.5% and 25%.Let's review Bumble's growth rates, near-term headwinds, and valuations to see if its post-earnings pop is worth chasing.Continue reading
