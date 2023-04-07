|
07.04.2023 12:37:00
Is Bumble Stock a Match Made in Wall Street Heaven?
Dating apps -- love them or hate them -- are the modern matchmakers for single people. Young people around the globe are increasingly using them, riding the tailwind of smartphone usage over the last 15-plus years.Most readers are aware of Tinder, the top dating application that revolutionized the industry with its swipe right/left interface. But a second application is now becoming a worldwide dating phenomenon, and its stock just went public in 2021. The app is Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL), a fast-growing service focused on giving women power in the online matchmaking game.Does Bumble stock present a buying opportunity with its shares down almost 80% from all-time highs? Let's investigate.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!