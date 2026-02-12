NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.02.2026 20:05:00
Is Buying Amazon Stock Now a Brilliant Move or a Disaster Waiting to Happen?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) can rarely catch a break from market negativity these days.The company, which is now the largest company in the world by sales on a trailing 12-month basis, should be receiving accolades based on its strong performance and seemingly endless opportunities. There are few industries at this point where it doesn't touch some kind of base. But Amazon stock plunged after earnings recently, and it's down 8% over one year as of this writing.Is this an incredible opportunity for investors? Or is it a huge mistake to buy now? Let's check it out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
