11.03.2022 13:14:00
Is Buying Distressed Properties a Good Real Estate Investment?
Buying distressed properties has become incredibly expensive as house prices skyrocketed 16.9% in 2021, with some locales experiencing even higher increases. The effect is pricing primary homeowners and small-time investors out while favoring institutional investors with better access to capital.I live and invest in Atlanta, which has become ground zero for institutional investors buying single-family homes. According to a report from Atlanta Studies, "In summer of 2021, large corporate investors bought 17% of all single-family homes that were sold in Atlanta." Miami and Tampa, Florida, are both experiencing a similar phenomenon, while other cities across America might see this type of activity increasing soon.Distressed properties are homes close to or already in foreclosure and buying them has traditionally been a preferred method for real estate investors who flip houses. Many landlords use this method as well. The strategy is to buy distressed homes for as little money as possible, spend some money for renovations, and then either flip the house for a fast profit or hold the property to rent.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
