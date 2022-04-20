|
20.04.2022 16:08:00
Is Buying Foreclosures a Good Real Estate Investment?
In February, the median existing home sale price rose to $357,300, per the National Association of Realtors, marking a 15% increase from a year prior. With property values soaring on a national level, you may be thinking of investing in a foreclosure to add to your real estate portfolio. There can be benefits to going this route -- but there could also be a lot of risk.The primary benefit of buying a foreclosed property? The option to snag a discount.You're generally looking at paying less for a foreclosure than a comparably sized property that's being sold willingly. And so that gives you a couple of solid opportunities.Continue reading
